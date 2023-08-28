Liverpool are linked with more than few players, who can be deployed in the No.6 role and one of them is Manchester City regista, Kalvin Phillips.

The England international was a superstar for Leeds United but since moving to the Etihad last year, he has only been a bench warmer under Pep Guardiola.

News – £70m star prepared to agree Liverpool move, Reds intent – Report

City have played five games in the current campaign thus far and the £160,000-a-week star has not even featured for a single minute.

In such a scenario, Phillips has been backed to seal a move to Liverpool this summer. Former Hammers forward, Frank McAvennie, told Football Insider:

“I could tell him right now he is not getting in to the Man City team. Sometimes you just have to say ‘I gave it a go, pay me up and I will go somewhere else”

“If you have got the chance of going to Liverpool take it, as it’s a huge move.”

Former Anfield goal keeper, David James, has heavily praised the Three Lions midfielder and believes he would fit in at Anfield.

The retired shot stopper told GGRecon:

“I believe Kalvin Phillips is a terrific playe – There’s absolutely no reason why Kalvin Phillips wouldn’t fit into that Liverpool side.”

“I don’t believe Kalvin will need a lot of time to adjust if he was to make the move to Liverpool”

The 27-year-old has made 27 appearance for the senior international side and he was a key member of Southgate’s team that reached the final of the European Championships two years ago.

However, things have changed drastically for him since joining the Premier League champions. He needs to leave this summer to play week in and week out to get a place in the squad for Euro 2024.

In your view, should Liverpool move in to sign Phillips before deadline?