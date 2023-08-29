Liverpool are interested in signing Ryan Gravenberch before the transfer deadline ends on Friday this week.

Multiple journalists have revealed that the Merseysiders are trying to lure the Dutch international from German champions, Bayern Munich.

News – Liverpool hold ‘talks’ to sign versatile £35million midfielder – Journalist

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Oranje midfielder’s representatives continue to be in contact with the Reds. The Italian journalist stated on his Youtube channel:

“Now, Man Utd and Liverpool, both clubs keep contacts with the agents of Ryan Gravenberch.”

“The discussion is going on between Gravenberch’s side and Liverpool and Manchester United over a potential last-minute move depending on Bayern”

As per Florian Plettenberg, the transfer saga surrounding the future of the 21-year-old could drag on until the transfer deadline day.

The Sky Germany journalist has mentioned that in the last few days of the window, Liverpool could press to finally sign the former Ajax man, who is unhappy with his situation in Munich.

Gravenberch only started six games in all competitions for the Bavarians last season and has not made a single appearance in the current campaign under the management of former Premier League coach, Thomas Tuchel.

Warming the bench made the £30m-rated star miss the World Cup with the Netherlands and the 11-capped international needs a change of scenery if he does not want to miss the European Championships scheduled to be held in Germany next year.

In your view, should Liverpool push to finally complete his signing before deadline?