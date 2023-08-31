Liverpool have been linked with a number of defensive midfielders this summer and one of them is Ivorian international, Ibrahim Sangare.

The PSV Eindhoven star has been linked with a move away from the Eredivisie club and a former Dutch forward has claimed, he will eventually leave for top club like Liverpool.

Ronald De Boer has heavily praised the 25-year-old African star and stated (Voetbal Nieuws):

“I think he’s a great player. I think he cannot be kept for PSV. He will still go to a real top team such as Liverpool, Bayern or Paris Saint-Germain. In my opinion he can handle that.”

“I always say if he gets the Makelele role, take the ball away and pass it on to someone who can play football well, then he is a golden player for your team. He is in between everything and can rush things. You need those kinds of players in your team”

The 31-capped Ivorian is a not just a quality defense minded midfielder but has also proved to be productive in the offensive third.

Last season, Sangare directly contributed in 11 goals in all competitions for PSV (8 goals and 3 assists).

As far as the current campaign is concerned, the former Toulouse midfielder has made 6 appearances, scored 2 goals, provided an assist and helped the team keep 2 clean sheets.

His current contract with the Dutch club will expire in 2027 and as per journalist, Rik Elfrink, the £32m release clause in his contract must be met to secure his signature.