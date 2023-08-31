If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are closing in to sign Ryan Gravenberch to from Bayern Munich.

As per talkSPORT, the 21-year-old wants to move to Anfield and has secured terms of a deal with the Premier League giants.

News – Liverpool push to agree signing of £25million player before deadline – Report

According to The Mirror, the Merseysiders already have a contract agreement to sign the Dutch international.

The renowned British media outlet point to one of their stories in April stating the Reds agreed on a number of details with the midfielder, including the salary.

If the news source’s report from April is to be believed then Liverpool have agreed a deal worth £194,000 a week to sign Ryan Gravenberch.

Back then, Mirror’s Simon Mullock reported that the former Ajax player earns a gross salary of 226,000 euros a week (£194,000 a week) at the Allianz and LFC are prepared to match the wages to hire his services.

Klopp’s team have to move fast because the summer transfer window will shut down tomorrow night.

The Anfield faithful will have all the eyes set on this transfer saga in the next 24 hours and will anxiously wait for an official confirmation on transfer deadline day.

Gravenberch won multiple Dutch titles with Ajax but has only warmed the bench in Germany since joining Bayern Munich.

Will the situation change at Liverpool under the management of Jurgen Klopp? We shall see.