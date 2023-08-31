The transfer deadline day could be special for Liverpool and the supporters, who are still buzzing after the 10-men Reds defeated Newcastle United last weekend.

With the right reinforcements, Jurgen Klopp’s men can challenge Man City for the Premier League title in the current season.

News – Liverpool push to agree signing of £25million player before deadline – Report

The Merseysiders need to improve the backline and also add another midfielder but they have to complete the deals before 11 p.m. tomorrow.

As far as the midfield is concerned, the six-time European Champions have been linked with Cheick Doucoure of Crystal Palace and they are ready to agree personal terms to sign him.

Earlier this month, The Independent revealed Liverpool have stepped up efforts to sign the Mali international, who is valued at around £60million.

More recently, Sports Zone have reported that the PL giants have submitted a contract offer to the 23-year-old and want to sign him before the transfer window shuts down on Friday.

Doucoure had top class debut season in England with the Eagles and he was voted their Player of the Season by the supporters.

The African play breaker has started the new campaign in brilliant fashion as well but on Tuesday night, he was not part of the Palace squad that defeated Plymouth Argyle F.C. in the second round of the EFL Cup.

The Reds let in 47 goals in the last league campaign and are yet to keep a clean sheet this season.

Liverpool are ready to agree terms with Cheick Doucoure but should they splash £60million to get his signing done?