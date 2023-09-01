Liverpool have lost Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino and sooner or later, they will have to part ways with Mohamed Salah.

The Reds need to be prepared for the Egyptian’s departure and must target a quality young player who can eventually replace him at Anfield for the long term.

News – Liverpool agree £194,000 a week deal to secure signing – Report

Lately, the name of Johan Bakayoko has been in the focus with reports suggesting that the Merseysiders are pressing to sign him before the closure of the summer transfer window.

However, as per the latest update provided by Fabrizio Romano, the 20-year-old right winger is close to joining Brentford in a deal worth £34.2million.

The renowned Italian journalist stated:

“Brentford closing in on deal to sign top talent Johan Bakayoko from PSV Eindhoven. Understand official bid submitted today for total package up to €40m add-ons included plus sell-on clause for PSV.”

Last season, the youngster started 25 games for the senior PSV side, scored 7 goals and also provided 5 assists.

This season, in four Champions League qualification fixtures, he has provided as many assists to help his team earn a place in the group stages.

PSV will collide against Lens, Europa League champions, Sevilla, and Premier League giants, Arsenal, in the continent’s premier competition.

For now, Liverpool should focus on holding onto Salah this summer as it is too late in the transfer window to search for an adequately replacement.

Next up, Jurgen Klopp’s men will face Aston Villa on Sunday and after deadline day, the focus should only be on game at Anfield.