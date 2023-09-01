Liverpool fans will be over the moon as the Reds are set to complete their fourth signing of the summer to complete the much needed midfield overhaul.

As per today’s version of The Daily Mail (news image provided below), the Merseysiders have agreed a deal worth £39million (£35m initial plus £4m in add-ons) with Bayern Munich to lure Ryan Gravenbech.

The Dutch international also had interest from Man Utd but he has opted to agree a long term deal with the Anfield club.

It is reported that the player will undergo his medical examination early morning today and pen a five-year contract to officially join Liverpool.

Gravenberch won three Eredivisie titles under the guidance of current Old Trafford boss, Erik ten Hag, and it is a massive coup for Klopp as the player has opted to reject United and Champions League football to join him.

Since moving to the Bundesliga, the 21-year-old mainly warmed the bench and one of the main reasons he is leaving the Bavarians is to play regular first team football.

The youngster can effectively play in the No.6 and No.8 positions and we can expect him to start ahead of veteran signing, Wataru Endo, in the center of the park.

To replace him, Bayern are pressing to hire the services of Portuguese international and Fulham star, Joao Palhinha.

Liverpool should look to complete the signing of Gravenberch as early as possible and register him with the Premier League so that he can feature in the upcoming contest against Aston Villa.

So far, this term, the former Ajax midfielder has only featured for 9 minutes for the Bundesliga champions.