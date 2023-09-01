‘Signed the contract’ – Romano delivers news Liverpool fans have been waiting for

Liverpool have been waiting for the entire day for the confirmation of Ryan Gravenberch as a new signing.

The announcement is still awaited but Fabrizio Romano has delivered the best possible news that the supporters have been waiting for.

News – Liverpool plot late move to sign £42.2million star – Report

The Italian journalist has just stated on his X account:

“Ryan Gravenberch has just signed the contract as new Liverpool player!”

The Merseysiders agreed a deal worth £39million to sign the Dutch international from German champions, Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians were looking to reinforce their midfield department by signing Fulham star, Joao Palhinha.

However, even after undergoing medical tests, the deal collapsed as all parties were able to complete the formalities before the closure of the German transfer window.

Liverpool fans were concerned whether the deal for Gravenberch would collapse as well as Bayern failed to secure a repalcement.

However, Romano has confirmed that the deal was never off.