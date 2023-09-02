Liverpool completed their midfield overhaul on deadline day by completing the signing of Dutch international, Ryan Gravenberch, from Bayern Munich.

The 21-year-old midfielder is not available for selection for tomorrow’s contest against Aston Villa as the Reds were unable to register him on time.

News – £60million player prepared to secure Anfield move – Liverpool stance revealed

If reports are to be believed then Liverpool have secured terms worth £84.6million in fee and wages to sign Gravenberch from the Bavarians.

As far as the price is concerned, the Merseysiders agreed a deal worth £34.2million with the German champions for the transfer of the Oranje midfielder.

On the other hand, the former Ajax man has agreed a contract that will make him earn £194,000 a week, £50.4million in the next five years.

He was earning the same salary at Bayern Munich but for warming the bench as he only started three games in the last Bundesliga campaign and missed the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Gravenberch would like to play regular first team football at Anfield in order to earn a place in the Netherlands squad for the European Championships next year (should they qualify).

The Dutch midfielder will be wearing the No.38 shirt, previously owned by Andrea Dossena and Jon Flanagan.

Liverpool fans cannot wait to see him in action after the international break.