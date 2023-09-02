Liverpool offloaded five midfielders and signed four to reinforce the department in the summer transfer window.

The latest addition arrived in the form of Ryan Gravenberch on deadline day and it will be intriguing to see how he will line up in Jurgen Klopp’s favorite 4-3-3 formation.

News – Liverpool secure £84.6million terms in fee and wages for signing

In over an year with Bayern Munich, he only started six games in all competitions and it will be fair to say that he has not joined us to warm the bench.

Gravenberch is a versatile talent, who can play in the No.8 and No.6 positions but he is more of a creative midfielder and not a defense minded player.

However, at 21, he has a lot of time to learn and develop into a better player under the guidance of Klopp.

Mac Allister, our No.10, mainly plays in the No.8 role and Szoboszlai, our No.8, is a central attacking midfielder who likes to play in the advanced midfield role.

Endo is the natural play breaker but he is not an ideal replacement for the versatile Fabinho.

At Ajax, Ten Hag often utilized Gravenberch in the defensive midfield role but the youngster mainly operated as a deep-lying playmaker and not as a tackler.

Frenkie de Jong is a natural No.6 but he is also not renowned for his defensive abilities but for connecting the ball from defense to the attack and maintaining possession under pressure.

Our £39m signing has similar qualities and therefore, it will not be surprising to see him start in the No.6 role with Mac Allister and Szoboszlai.

Here is how Liverpool would line up with Ryan Gravenberch: