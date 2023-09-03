Liverpool will face Aston Villa in the Premier League today and will be without deadline day signing, Ryan Gravenberch, as the Dutchman was not registered on time.

We can expect Jurgen Klopp to make a couple of changes in the squad that started vs Newcastle United in the last game.

With skipper Virgil van Dijk out suspended, Joe Gomez, who did well against the Magpies, should return to the starting XI and feature with Matip in the central defense.

Alisson Becker made a sensational save in the last game and the Brazilian international is irreplaceable in the goal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is responsible for the last two goals we have conceded and he really needs to step up. With the captain’s armband, we can expect him to start in the RB role.

On the other hand, Andy Robertson must retain his left back position.

The likes of Endo, Mac Allister and Szoboszlai will feature in the central midfield and the Japanese midfielder will be hoping to complete an entire PL game with 11 men for the first time.

In the attack, Salah is irreplaceable on the right flank. At the other end, Luis Diaz netted two goals in the opening two league games but had to be sacrificed after Van Dijk saw red vs Newcastle.

The Colombian international must feature on the left flank. Darwin Nunez came off the bench at St. James’ Park and scored two sensational goals to earn all three points for the Reds.

The Uruguayan international must get the nod to make his first start of the season today.

Liverpool predicted 4-3-3 lineup vs Aston Villa: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Matip, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz