Mohamed Salah’s contract at Liverpool will expire in the summer of 2025 and if not now, the Reds will soon have to replace the Egyptian playmaker.

Former Red, Don Hutchison, who is now a pundit and commentator for talkSPORT and ESPN, has claimed that it will not be difficult for replace Mohamed Salah for Jurgen Klopp:

The 52-year-old stated on his X account:

“Salah scored 6 at [Fiorentina,] 14 and 15 at Roma. Jurgen Klopp turned Salah into the 25 goal man.”

“No reason why Klopp couldn’t do the same to Leao, Chiesa, Saka, Bowen, Coman,Sane etc etc. Or even play L Diaz on the right Nunez or Jota on the left. Loads of options.”

The German manager has already tried Luis Diaz on the right flank on a few occasions and the Colombian was not comfortable as he likes to cut in on his strong foot. Perhaps, he is not as versatile as Sadio Mane.

On immediate basis, the best option to replace him would be Leroy Sane. The German international is a proven Premier League superstar.

The 27-year-old won seven trophies during his time in England and regularly scored and created goals for Pep Guardiola. Not to forget, he netted four goals in six starts against Liverpool in all competitions.

On deadline day this month, the £42.2million star’s name was in the focus to replace Mohamed Salah and in all fairness, he needs to test himself with a new challenge as the Bundesliga has been way too easy for him at Bayern.

In the current campaign, so far, the former Schalke winger has scored three goals in as many league appearances for the Bavarians under the management of Thomas Tuchel.

