Klopp asks Liverpool to finally seal signing of £34million star in January – Report

Liverpool were heavily linked with Brazilian international and Fluminense star, Andre Trindade, in the summer transfer window but failed to lure him.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds are still interested in the South American and will look to finally sign him in January.

The 22-year-old midfielder’s contract has a release clause of £34million and Fluminense were adamant not to offload him in the middle of the campaign as they have a serious chance of winning the Copa Libertadores.

According to Spanish source, Fichajes, Klopp has asked Liverpool to finally seal the signing of Andre in the winter transfer window.

The media outlet have mentioned that the Merseysiders do not rule out making a significant offer to secure the player with the main objective of fulfilling the manager’s wishes.

Andre has been influential in the defensive midfield role for the Serie A side, who will play Internacional in the first leg of semi finals of the Copa Libertadores later this month.

Liverpool have improved things in the center of the park by bringing in players much better than the ones offloaded in the summer.

However, in all fairness, they have not been able to sign an upgrade to Fabinho. Endo is the only natural play breaker signing and the Japanese is neither as solid nor as versatile as the Samba star, who was sold to Al-Ittihad.

Klopp’s men have started the season in a brilliant manner with three wins from the first four Premier League games and they should continue to improve the squad.

In your view, should Liverpool pay £34million to finally sign Andre in January?