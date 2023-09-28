Mohamed Salah has arguably been the most consistent player for Liverpool this season and the Egyptian superstar is irreplaceable.

However, the veteran will turn 32 next year and the Reds must prepare for the future. The Merseysiders have been linked with a number of attackers and one of them is Jarron Bowen.

News – Liverpool consider finally signing £43.5m star, who’d accept Anfield move – Report

Earlier this month, 90min revealed the West Ham star is highly placed on the Liverpool radar as a candidate to replace Salah.

More recently, Neil Jones has revealed that Liverpool like Bowen, however, perhaps he might not end up moving to Anfield.

The renowned journalist stated (via Caught Offside):

“He’s (Bowen) certainly an option worth considering given the doubts over Mo Salah’s long-term future. However, he’ll be 27 in January, and while that’s hardly ancient, I would expect the Reds to be targeting players a little younger, with a little more potential and longevity at the top level.”

“Bowen is a fine player, and may well have a move to a top-six club in him, but I suspect the ship has sailed as far as Liverpool are concerned.”

The Reds were even linked with the £41.4m-rated England international in the summer transfer window and he has been in brilliant form this season.

So far, in six league appearances, he has directly contributed in 5 goals (4 goals and 1 assist). Not to forget, last weekend, he scored a sublime headed goal against Liverpool at Anfield.

Bowen, who netted the winning goal of the Europa Conference League last season, has been impressive on the right wing role for the Hammers.

He has the pace and dribbling ability to trouble the defenders and prefers to cut in to shoot, like Salah. The question is, is he good enough to replace the Egyptian King at Anfield?