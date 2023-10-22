Liverpool were keen to sign Andre Trindade to reinforce the No.6 position in the summer but Fluminense held on to their prized asset.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds expect to finally secure his signing despite competition.

News – Liverpool have agreed contract to sign £87million star – Journalist

According to an exclusive story covered by Football Insider, the Merseysiders remain confident of luring the Brazilian international.

The news source have mentioned that Arsenal are now eager to secure the Samba star and look to tempt him with multiple Brazilians already in the squad.

However, Liverpool believe they can convince the player to move to Anfield. Earlier this month, reports indicated that Andre, who has a release clause of 40 million euros (£34.9million), wants to join the six-time European champions.

Fluminense opted not to sell the defensive midfielder in the summer as they want to win the Copa Libertadores for the first time in the club’s history.

The Brazilian side will collide against Argentine giants, Boca Juniors, in the final of the competition in two weeks. Boca have already won the tournament on six occasions.

The South American league season will conclude in December and therefore, Andre could end up leaving in the January transfer window.

Liverpool still need a proper replacement for Fabinho as veteran Endo has been brought as a squad player, who has just started a single game in the Premier League since joining Jurgen Klopp’s team.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the coming weeks and will keep you updated.