Liverpool have been linked with quality playmakers and the latest name in the lime light is that of Florian Wirtz.

According to a story covered by FT, Liverpool lead to secure the signing of the German international, who has been in brilliant form for Bayer Leverkusen under the management of Anfield legend, Xabi Alonso.

News – Liverpool will negotiate £50million fee to sign playmaker – Report

The media outlet have mentioned that Manchester City and Bayern Munich have been interested in the Kaiser as well but now, the Reds are at the head of the queue to hire his services.

Wirtz is a versatile talent, who can effectively play anywhere in the attacking third. However, mainly, he has excelled in the No.10 position behind the center forward.

In the current campaign, so far, the 20-year-old attacking midfielder has started 12 games in all competitions for Die Werkself and directly contributed in 15 goals (6 goals and 9 assists).

At the weekend, he scored the opening goal in the 3-2 victory against Hoffenheim to maintain Leverkusen’s lead on top of the Bundesliga table.

Last month, Spanish source, Sport (via The Faithful), reported that even Manchester United are after Wirtz and the German side will demand a club record fee of £74million (85 million euros) from his sale.

At the moment, the Merseysiders have ample quality and depth in their attack but if Salah does end up leaving soon, then they’ll need a top class player to replace him.

In your view, should Liverpool pay £74million to sign Florian Wirtz?