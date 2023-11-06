Liverpool hell-bent on signing £33.8million a year star – He likes Reds

Liverpool have been linked with Kylian Mbappe for a long time and the latest reports indicate they are hell-bent on signing him.

The French international’s current contract with Paris Saint-Germain will expire in June next year and he has refused to activate the option for an extension.

In such a scenario, L’Equipe reveal the Ligue 1 champions fear losing the multi-million pound asset for absolutely nothing.

The renowned news source have stated that Real Madrid have always been there but the Merseysiders have not given up and are intent on luring Mbappe.

Liverpool believe they can complete his signing and have been in consistent contact with his representatives.

The World Cup Golden Boot winner, who scored a hat-trick in the final in Qatar, is represented by his mother and we know that both like Liverpool.

Back in September, ESPN journalist, Julien Laurens, claimed:

“His mum is a big fan of Liverpool, he likes Liverpool and what they’ve done under Jurgen Klopp”.

Mbappe earned third place in the Ballond’Or rankings and he is one of the highest earners in the game. Currently, the Les Bleus superstar takes home around £33.8million a year (The Mail).

Liverpool will have to break their pay structure to secure his signature but may have a case to put forward if the player is actually available on a bosman next summer.

First and foremost, Jurgen Klopp’s men should earn a place back in the UEFA Champions League to attract one of the best players in the world.

In your view, should Liverpool break the pay structure to sign Kylian Mbappe?