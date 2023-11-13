Liverpool reinforced their midfield department in the summer transfer window but did not adequately strengthen the No.6 position.

Endo is not an ideal replacement for a proven quality DM like Fabinho and unfortunately, Thiago has been on the injury table for a long time.

In such a scenario, reports indicate that the Reds are lining up a move to lure Archie Gray from Leeds United next summer.

According to The Daily Mail, Liverpool are preparing an offer to sign the 17-year-old midfielder in a deal worth £40million.

The teenage regista has regularly featured for the Whites in the current campaign and the British media outlet have mentioned that he is rated at around £50million.

Gray has been compared to our vice captain, Trent Alexander-Arnold, for his passing and versatility. The youngster can effectively play in the deep lying playmaker’s role and even as a right back.

The Elland Road outfit are currently third in the Championship after 16 games and Gray has made 15 appearances, while mainly playing as a regista.

Endo has done well for the Reds thus far but the veteran Japanese international is not a long term fix and therefore, the No. 6 position must be reinforced by Jurgen Klopp.

The question is, should Liverpool invest an amount worth £50million on a 17-year-old, who has only played 17 senior games at club level so far and has no experience of top flight football?