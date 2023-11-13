Liverpool have been in search of a left sided center half for quite some time and the latest name on their radar is that of Lloyd Kelly.

According to an exclusive story covered by Football Insider, Liverpool are ready to move and battle Tottenham Hotspur to sign the defender in the winter transfer window.

Kelly’s current contract with Bournemouth will expire in just over seven months, still, the Cherries want to hold on to him so that he can help the team survive relegation.

However, it is reported that a fee worth £30million would be needed to tempt the Vitality outfit to sell their prized asset in the middle of the campaign.

In the summer transfer window, Bournemouth rejected a late bid worth £20million from Spurs as they did not have ample time to find a replacement.

Lloyd Kelly is a versatile talent, who can effectively play in the central defense and even as a left back if needed.

At the weekend, he featured in the fullback role and kept a clean sheet in the victory against Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United side.

Liverpool were able to keep a clean sheet against Brentford yesterday but once again, they looked shaky at the back.

The defense must be improved by Jurgen Klopp on a priority basis in the January transfer window if the Reds are to challenge on all fronts.

In your opinion, should Liverpool offer £30million to sign Llloyd Kelly in winter?