In the summer transfer window, Liverpool submitted an offer worth £30million (35million euros) to sign Andre Trindade from Fluminense.

However, the bid was turned down by the Brazilian side, who were desperate to hold on their prized asset until the end of the campaign.

The decision proved to be the right one. Andre was brilliant in the center of the park and helped his team win the Copa Libertadores title for the first time in their history.

The triumph allows them to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup for the first time. The competition is scheduled to be held next month.

As per the latest reports going on in the media, Liverpool are favorites to hire the services of Andre in the winter transfer window.

If they come up with an offer of £30million in January, this time, it will be accepted by Fluminense.

According to an exclusive story published by Football Insider, the Tricolor Flu Fluzao are ready to sell their superstar midfielder to Liverpool for a fee of £30million.

The question is, should Jurgen Klopp move again to finally sign him?

The German manager signed four versatile midfielders in the summer transfer window but only one natural defensive midfielder in the form of Endo. The Japanese star has only started two games in the Premier League thus far.

Alexis Mac Allister, a natural CM, has mainly featured in the DM role for the Anfield club this term.

