Liverpool are still looking to strengthen the No.6 position at Anfield and once again, the name of Kalvin Phillips is in the lime light.

Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of the England international and the Reds were even interested in luring him in the summer transfer window.

News – Liverpool’s £30million offer will be accepted this time – Report

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are preparing a move to finally sign Phillips in the January transfer window.

According to an exclusive story covered by Football Insider, Liverpool are lining up a move to lure the Three Lions midfielder from Manchester City in winter.

The news source have mentioned that Italian giants, Juventus, are also eager to secure Phillips but the player has made it clear he prefers to stay in England.

The 27-year-old regista was one of the best players under Gareth Southgate when England reached the finals of the European Championships two years ago.

Moreover, he was brilliant for Leeds United under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa. However, moving to Man City has not worked as Guardiola has preferred Rodri in the No. 6 position.

In total, thus far, the £165,000 a week star has made 16 appearances in the Premier League for the Sky Blues and started just twice. He is yet to start in the PL this season.

Even Pep Guardiola has admitted he has failed to get the best out of the deep lying playmaker, who must leave the Etihad to play regular first team football.

In your view, is Kalvin Phillips good enough to replace Fabinho at Anfield? Should Liverpool move to finally sign him?