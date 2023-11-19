Liverpool are interested in hiring the services of Leroy Sane and Bayern are now starting to worry about losing him.

The German international left Manchester City in 2020 but his form in Munich has not been consistent, until now.

This season, Kaiser has regularly scored and created goals for the Bavarians, who are thinking about signing a new deal with him.

According to Sky Germany, Bayern are little worried Sane may leave with Liverpool and Man City looking to sign him.

The news source have mentioned that the Bundesliga champions are looking to hand the 27-year-old, whose current deal will expire in 2025, a long term contract extension.

As per Bild’s Head of Football, Christian Falk, the former Schalke player would not return to the Sky Blues but Liverpool, who have eyes on luring the player, could be a concern for Bayern.

Reports last month indicated that the Merseysiders are willing to pay a huge fee to sign the 57-capped international from the Allianz Arena outfit.

In all competitions this season, so far, Sane, how earns around £386,000 a week star (The Independent), has made 18 appearances, scored 9 goals and also provided 7 assists.

At the moment, Liverpool’s first choice right winger is none other than Egyptian superstar, Mohamed Salah, who has been sensational throughout his career at Anfield.

The 31-year-old has already netted 10 goals in 12 Premier League games this season and Klopp will need to sign a proven quality, world class player to replace him when the time arrives.

In your opinion, is Leroy Sane good enough to replace Salah?