Liverpool made contact to sign Spanish international, Ansu Fati, in the summer transfer window but he ended up joining Brighton on loan instead.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds are still plotting a move to lure the Barcelona attacker.

According to FT, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United have expressed interest in hiring the services of the La Roja playmaker, who failed to live up to the expectations at the Nou Camp.

The news source have mentioned that Fati’s priority is to return to Barca and believes, he can get a second chance to prove himself under Xavi Hernandez.

The 21-year-old was handed the iconic No.10 shirt when Lionel Messi left the club but unfortunately, he became a bench warmer.

Fati made three substitute appearances in the Spanish La Liga this term before completing his loan move to Brighton, who are paying almost the entirety of the wages worth £160,000 a week (The Athletic).

At the Amex, Roberto de Zerbi has mainly kept him on the bench as well and he only made his first start in the Premier League before the international break against Sheffied.

In the Europa League, he has started in all four fixtures and directly contributed in three goals. In the last game vs Ajax, the 10-capped international scored a goal and provided an assist to help Brighton win 2-0.

Fati can effectively play in multiple offensive positions but naturally, he is a left winger and at the moment, we have more than a few players who can be deployed in the LW role.

