Liverpool have been heavily linked with Andre Trindade for a long time but he is not the only Fluminense player on the radar at Anfield.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then in addition to Andre, Liverpool have also held talks to sign Matheus Reis from the Brazilian side.

According to Calcio Mercato, during the negotiations for Andre, the Merseysiders also asked Fluminense about the conditions to lure the 16-year-old striker.

The teenage sensation is also on the radar of Arsenal, Chelsea and European champions, Manchester City.

Reis made his debut for the Under-17 Brazilian national side back in March this year and so far, he has netted a goal in two starts for the South Americans.

The fact that top clubs from Spain and England are after him clearly indicates that the boy is talented.

If Liverpool are to hire both Andre and Reis, they may have to splash a combined fee of around £73million.

As per recent reports, the defensive midfielder can be lured in the January transfer window for an amount of £30million.

On the other hand, Reis’s current contract with Fluminense has a release clause of £43million (50 million euros) and as per Calcio Mercato, the figure does not scare the ‘English super powers’.

At the moment, Liverpool have quality forwards like Nunez, Jota and Gakpo in the squad and do not need to splash a big fee of £43million to sign another striker. What do you think?