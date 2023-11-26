Liverpool signed a top quality attacking midfielder in the form of Dominik Szoboszlai in the summer but the Hungary captain has mainly played in the central midfield role for the Reds.

Klopp already has a brilliant firepower at his disposal but with Salah’s future up in the air, the German manager has to prepare for the long run.

In such a scenario, the Merseysiders have been linked with a number of top playmakers and one of them is German international, Florian Wirtz.

Earlier this month, reports indicated that the Anfield side are favorites to hire the services of the Bayer Leverkusen star.

More recently, as per Spanish outlet, Nacional, Liverpool are preparing an offer worth £78million (90 million euros) to sign Wirtz from the Bundesliga side.

The Catalan news source have mentioned that La Liga champions, Barcelon,a are also interested in the 20-year-old versatile star but Laporta cannot afford to pay £78million.

On the other hand, the Reds have another edge as Klopp has connections in his homeland to convince Wirtz to move to Anfield.

The 14-capped talent, who can effectively play in central and wide offensive positions, has been in top form this season under Reds legend, Xabi Alonso.

So far, in all competitions, he has started 15 games and directly contributed in 16 goals (6 goals and 10 assists) for Leverkusen, who are on top of the Bundesliga table and the Europa League group.

