Liverpool won a thrilling contest at the weekend against Fulham and tonight, they will face bottom of the table Sheffield United in the Premier League.

The Blades recently sacked their manager and returning coach, Chris Wilder, will face a tough test vs the in form Merseysiders.

Jurgen Klopp may opt to rest a few players in the hectic period with important games coming up.

In the goal, Kelleher had a game to forget vs Cottagers but with Alisson injured, he will retain his GK position in the starting lineup.

Joel Matip suffered an injury in the last game and in his place, French international, Ibrahima Konate will return to partner Van Dijk in the central defense.

In the center of the park, Watardu Endo, who scored his first PL goal at the weekend, could replace Ryan Gravenberch to partner Mac Allister and Szoboszlai.

As far as the offense is concerned, Darwin Nunez missed two golden chances to score vs Fulham and featured for full 90 minutes.

In place of the Uruguayan center forward, Dutch international, Cody Gakpo, should return to the starting XI.

Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz should feature on the flanks again.

Liverpool predicted 4-3-3 starting lineup vs Sheffield United: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.