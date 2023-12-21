Liverpool are looking to strengthen their backline next month and the name of Goncalo Inacio is in the focus lately.

A few days ago, we covered a story via Record claiming that the Reds will press to lure the star from Sporting CP star, who demand 60 million euros clause to be met.

In Spain, reports have indicated that the Lions are flexible and do not want full payment of the termination clause at once.

According to AS, Sporting are ready to accept an initial payment of £39million (45 million euros) and the remaining 15 million euros can be paid in easily achievable add-ons.

So, Liverpool can agree an initial fee of £39million to secure the signing of Inacio in the January transfer window and they should as the 22-year-old is a top center half.

The Portuguese international is also on the radar of Manchester United and Spanish giants, Real Madrid. Hence, the Merseysiders have to act swiftly if they are serious about hiring him.

Joel Matip will turn 33 next year, is currently out injured and his contract at Anfield will expire in just over six months.

To replace the loyal Cameroonian, a quality center back must be signed who can serve the club in the long run and Goncalo Inacio would be a top signing.

In your view, should Liverpool agree initial £39million fee with Sporting?