Liverpool secured the signing of Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window. Now, they are looking to lure another midfielder from the Bavarians.

According to AS, Liverpool are one of the clubs bidding to sign Joshua Kimmich, who is an object of desire for multiple European clubs.

The renowned Spanish news source have mentioned that the 28-year-old star could end up leaving the Allianz Arena outfit. His current contract will expire in 2025.

It is stated that the likes of Manchester United and reigning La Liga champions, Barcelona, are also interested in hiring his services.

Kimmich is one of the best defensive midfielders cum deep lying playmakers in the world and he can effectively play in the right back position as well.

The Kaiser has won every major title with Bayern Munich and was a key member of the squad that lifted the Champions League trophy in 2020.

In the current campaign, so far, the £288,000 a week midfielder, has scored a goal and provided 6 assists while mainly playing in the No. 6 position under Tuchel.

At Anfield, Liverpool lured four midfielders in the summer but did not adequately reinforce the No.6 position.

Endo has worked hard for us but technically, he is not better than Fabinho and the position should be strengthened.

Kimmich would be a world class signing if the Reds can get him but he will turn 29 in February and will be another short term fix. What do you think?