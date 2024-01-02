Liverpool have the best defensive record in the Premier League but still need to reinforce the department keeping in view all the injury concerns.

As per reports going on in the media, the name of Maxence Lacroix is once again in the lime light at Anfield.

News – Liverpool want signing of £69.4million defender – Reds like him

Last month, multiple media outlets reported that the Reds are interested in hiring the services of the French center half in the January transfer window.

As per yesterday’s version of The Mirror (news image provided below), the Merseysiders need a center back and a left back to improve the defense this month but Klopp is in no rush.

Matip is injured in the central defense and both first and second choice LBs, Robbo and Tsimikas, are on the treatment table as well.

As far as the central defense is concerned, Lacroix is a target and the news source have mentioned that the 23-year-old is available for a fee of around £25million.

This term, the former Sochaux center half has featured in fourteen Bundesliga games so far, scored a goal and helped Wolfsburg, who are 10th in the table, keep three clean sheets.

The Mirror claim Liverpool are after Goncalo Inacio and also like Marc Guehi but for the England international, they may wait for the summer when Palace could be more willing to sell.

It will be fair to say that another injury in the backline could cause Klopp a lot of problems as depth is already a concern.

Over the years, Liverpool have signed some top class players in January, Suarez, Coutinho, Sturridge, Van Dijk, Diaz and Gakpo to name a few.

In your view, should Liverpool agree £25million fee to sign Lacroix this month?