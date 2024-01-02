Kylian Mbappe can agree a pre-contract this month to leave PSG for free next summer and once again, he is heavily linked with two clubs, Real Madrid and Liverpool.

According to a report covered by Le Parisien, the Los Blancos and the Reds are looking to lure the French international on a bosman next summer.

News – Liverpool have to agree £25million fee to secure signing this month – Report

The renowned French media outlet have mentioned that the Merseysiders dream of replacing Egyptian superstar, Mohamed Salah, at Anfield by hiring Mbappe.

The former Monaco man is open to all options and would be willing to agree a move to Liverpool, who are ‘the most credible and dangerous candidate’.

As per today’s version of AS, Mbappe’s current market value is £156million (180 million euros), the same as Erling Haaland, but it is likely no one will have to pay the fee as the player is expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain for free.

The Madrid based news source have mentioned that the World Cup Golden Boot winner has been targeted by the Reds as their main objective.

Back in 2022, Mbappe himself revealed that he held talks with Liverpool, which is his mother’s favorite club (The Telegraph).

Mohamed Salah has been one of the best players in the world since he moved to Anfield in the summer of 2017. The African superstar has broken records after records and yesterday, he netted his 150th and 151st goal in the Premier League.

To replace the veteran, who will turn 32 in June, Klopp surely needs a world class player who is at the peak of his game and Mbappe would be the perfect man.

In November last year, L’Equipe journalist, Loic Tanzi, claimed that the six-time European champions have a genuine chance of securing the 25-year-old.

Do you think Liverpool have a serious chance of signing Kylian Mbappe?