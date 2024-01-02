Liverpool press to finally sign £38.9million dribbler – Report

Liverpool were after Manu Kone in the summer transfer window and reports indicated that Klopp was confident of getting his signing done.

However, the French defensive midfielder suffered a knee injury at the U-21 European Championships and ended up staying with Borussia Monchengladbach.

In August last year, Bild journalist, Christian Falk, also talked about the Reds’ interest in luring the 22-year-old starlet.

However, Liverpool opted to sign Japanese play breaker, Endo, to replace Fabinho at Anfield and the veteran has proved to be brilliant under Jurgen Klopp.

Endo was fantastic against Newcastle United last night but he will not be available for some time as he will captain Japan at the Asian Cup in Qatar.

So, Liverpool lack a proper defensive midfielder in the squad and once again, the name of Manu Kone is in the focus.

According to Spanish source, German champions, Bayern Munich, are interested in signing the Bundesliga midfielder but they face pressure from Liverpool.

Klopp is actively looking to strengthen the midfield and the Merseysiders have made contact to secure the former Toulouse midfielder, who is valued at around £38.9million (45 million euros).

Kone can play in multiple midfield positions and in 2022, among DMs/CMs, he successfully performed the highest number of dribbles in Europe’s big 5 leagues.

In the current campaign, he missed the first few games recovering from the knee injury. Since returning, he has started 7 league games for Monchengladbach, scored a goal and helped the team keep one clean sheet.

Moreover, last month, he netted a 120th minute winner in the Round of 16 of the DFB-Pokal against Wolfsburg (1-0).

