Liverpool want to sign Kylian Mbappe and the latest update coming from Spain today is intriguing.

We know the French international is free to talk to clubs abroad to secure a lucrative summer move and he is open to joining the Reds.

News – Liverpool press to finally sign £38.9million dribbler – Report

As per today’s version of Mundo Deportivo (news image provided below), except for a major surprise, the 25-year-old forward will not agree a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Catalan news source have mentioned that Real Madrid remain attentive but in the last few hours, it has been revealed that Liverpool are to ‘accelerate and overtake’ the Los Blancos in the race to secure the signing of Mbappe.

Tonight, PSG will collide against Toulouse in the final of the Trophee des Champions and the attacker is focusing on the contest for now.

In the press conference prior to the fixture, manager, Luis Enrique, was asked about the ongoing transfer saga and he refused to comment. The Spanish coach stated:

“I will manage this issue as I have always done. It’s not something that depends on me. I am not the person who should respond to this matter.”

Mbappe, who has featured in two World Cup finals for the Les Bleus, has scored for fun in French football. This season, he has started 15 games in the Ligue 1 so far and found the net 18 times.

Getting him on a bosman would be a major coup for Liverpool but the question is, can they afford to pay his hefty wages?

At the moment, the 75-capped international is taking home a salary of around £33.8million a year (£650,000 a week) and at Anfield, Salah is the highest earner and he gets around £350,000 a week.

Have your say – Can Liverpool afford to sign Kylian Mbappe?