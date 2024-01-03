Report – Liverpool to ‘accelerate and overtake’ to sign £33.8million a year star
Liverpool want to sign Kylian Mbappe and the latest update coming from Spain today is intriguing.
We know the French international is free to talk to clubs abroad to secure a lucrative summer move and he is open to joining the Reds.
News – Liverpool press to finally sign £38.9million dribbler – Report
As per today’s version of Mundo Deportivo (news image provided below), except for a major surprise, the 25-year-old forward will not agree a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain.
The Catalan news source have mentioned that Real Madrid remain attentive but in the last few hours, it has been revealed that Liverpool are to ‘accelerate and overtake’ the Los Blancos in the race to secure the signing of Mbappe.
Tonight, PSG will collide against Toulouse in the final of the Trophee des Champions and the attacker is focusing on the contest for now.
In the press conference prior to the fixture, manager, Luis Enrique, was asked about the ongoing transfer saga and he refused to comment. The Spanish coach stated:
“I will manage this issue as I have always done. It’s not something that depends on me. I am not the person who should respond to this matter.”
Mbappe, who has featured in two World Cup finals for the Les Bleus, has scored for fun in French football. This season, he has started 15 games in the Ligue 1 so far and found the net 18 times.
Getting him on a bosman would be a major coup for Liverpool but the question is, can they afford to pay his hefty wages?
At the moment, the 75-capped international is taking home a salary of around £33.8million a year (£650,000 a week) and at Anfield, Salah is the highest earner and he gets around £350,000 a week.
Have your say – Can Liverpool afford to sign Kylian Mbappe?
One thought on “Report – Liverpool to ‘accelerate and overtake’ to sign £33.8million a year star”
We the fans cannot because we will not be paying his wages – it is up to FSG who will be paying the wages to decide. But given the astronomical wages he supposedly will command…the only way that could be justified is in respect to his ability to further enhance the marketability of Liverpool Football Club!. My honest opinion is if he were to come to LFC – in 3-5 years the market capitilisation of the club will definitely double!