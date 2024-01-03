Liverpool have been looking for a long term Salah replacement and the latest name in the lime light is that of Michael Olise.

As per an exclusive story recently covered by Football Insider, the Reds are plotting a move to sign the winger from Crystal Palace having followed the player for years.

News – £156million star willing to agree Liverpool move – Report

The 22-year-old playmaker was heavily linked with a move away from the Eagles in the summer and Chelsea even opted to activate the release clause to sign him.

However, Olise decided to sign a new four year deal to stay at Selhurst Park and is currently earning around £100,000 a week (The Mail).

The youngster missed the first eleven games of the Premier League campaign due to a hamstring injury.

Since returning, he has been in prolific from under the management of former Anfield boss, Roy Hodgson.

So far, Olise has started seven games in the league this term and directly contributed in six goals (5 goals and 1 assists). Last weekend, the former Reading attacker netted a brace in the 3-1 victory against Brentford.

Salah is irreplaceable at Anfield. He is the leading goal scorer in the PL and has also provided the highest number of assists this season.

He will not be available for a month or so due to his participation in the African Cup of Nations and it will be intriguing to see how Liverpool fare without him.

The Egyptian attacker was a wanted man in Saudi Arabia last summer but the Reds opted to hold on to him. However, at some point Klopp will have to sign a top quality player to replace the 31-year-old.

In your opinion, is Michael Olise good enough to replace Mohamed Salah?