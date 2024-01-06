Liverpool are consistently linked with Michael Olise, who has a release clause of over £40million.

Earlier in the day, we covered a story from Italy stating that the Reds are willing to pay around £52m-£60m to sign Olise.

News – Liverpool submit strange offer to sign £51.7million star – Report

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the fee required might be lower than the above mentioned amounts.

According to an exclusive story covered by Football Insider, Liverpool, City and Chelsea have set their sights on signing Olise, who has a release clause of over £40million in his contract.

In the summer, the Blues activated the £35million clause to sign him from Crystal Palace but the right winger decided to pen a new deal, which now has a termination clause of more than £40million.

The 22-year-old French attacker has scored 5 goals in 7 league starts for the Eagles this season but his injury record is concerning.

He was out with a hamstring problem at the start of the Premier League campaign and made his first appearance in the competition in November last year.

Moreover, in the last league game against Brentford, Olise limped off injured after scoring a brace. It has been confirmed that he has suffered another hamstring issue and will be out for the foreseeable future (ES).

At Anfield, our first choice right winger, Mohamed Salah, has been the fittest player since joining the club and the Reds cannot afford to replace him with an injury prone attacker.

In your view, should Liverpool pay over £40million to sign Michael Olise?