If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are ready to agree lucrative terms with Curtis Jones.

The English central midfielder signed his last contract extension back in November 2022, the deal is due to expire in 2027 and he takes home around £67,000 a week.

According to an exclusive report published by Anfield Watch, Liverpool are ready to offer a fresh and improved contract to Jones, until 2029.

The 22-year-old is one of the lowest earning senior players in the squad and deserves a bumper pay rise at Anfield.

In the summer transfer window, the Merseysiders signed four midfielders, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Endo and Gravenberch and Klopp has preferred the new arrivals.

In such a scenario, Jones has only started seven games in the Premier League this season but lately, he has shown how important a member he is to the squad.

Against Newcastle United, Jones was brilliant as he pulled strings in the center of the park and scored his first goal of the league campaign.

Praising the youngster after the contest vs the Magpies, manager, Jurgen Klopp said that the midfielder had a special game. The German stated:

“We all know how good a player Curtis is, he’s technically incredibly skilled, but he finds more and more direction in his dribbling, he gets better out of situations.”

With Endo out on international duty and Szoboszai out of the next two games at least due to injury, we will need Jones at his best in the midfield.

In your view, does Curtis Jones deserve a lucrative new deal at Liverpool?