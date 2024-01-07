Another day, another story linking French playmaker, Michael Olise, with a move to Liverpool from Crystal Palace.

The Reds are without Mohamed Salah due to his participation in the AFCON and they need a short-term and long-term replacement for the Egyptian who will be out of contract next year.

In such a scenario, reports indicate that the 19-time English champions are looking to hire the services of Olise, who has been a key player for the Eagles.

According to FT, Liverpool are set to move in a battle with arch rivals, Manchester United, to lure the 22-year-old Premier League star.

The news source have mentioned that the Reds are at the table and identify Olise as a strategic long term signing to replace Mohamed Salah at Anfield.

As per the report, Palace included a termination clause worth £60million in the contract the former Reading winger signed in the summer and demand that it must be activated to get him.

Liverpool turned down an offer worth £150million for Salah in the summer and can expect massive Saudi bids to arrive next summer as well.

They may have the funds to sign a top right winger but there are not many players around who can actually replace the record breaking African star at Merseyside.

Salah is the leading goal-scorer in the Premier League and has also provided the highest number of assists in the current campaign.

Olise has netted 5 goals in 9 appearances for Palace this season but has spent majority of the time on the treatment table and is currently out injured.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds and will keep you updated.