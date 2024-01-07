Premier League leaders, Liverpool, will kick start their FA Cup campaign away from home against Arsenal.

The north Londoners recently earned a point at Anfield and were able to beat us at the Emirates in the league last season. Who will come out on top tonight?

News – Liverpool told £40million+ fee would get signing done – Report

As far as the team news is concerned, Jurgen Klopp could make five changes to the squad that started in the victory against Newcastle United on New Year’s day.

Mohamed Salah has left for the African Cup of Nations and in his place, Harvey Elliott should get the nod to feature on the right wing.

Diogo Jota was brilliant two years ago when Mane and Salah left for the AFCON and he needs to step up again in the absence of the Egyptian.

The Portuguese international should make his first start since returning from injury and may feature in the No.9 role in place of Nunez.

Dutch international, Cody Gakpo, would likely replace Luis Diaz to play on the left flank for the Reds.

As far as the midfield is concerned, Endo and Szoboszlai are unavailable and the likes of Mac Allister and Gravenberch should replace the duo to partner with Curtis Jones.

The backline would probably remain unchanged and Alisson Becker must feature in the goal again.

Liverpool predicted 4-3-3 starting lineup vs Arsenal: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Jones, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Elliott, Jota, Gakpo.