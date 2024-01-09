Liverpool are looking at options to replace Salah and one of them is Portuguese international, Pedro Neto.

As per an exclusive story covered by Caught Offside, the Wolverhampton Wanderers winger is on the radar of Jurgen Klopp, who may have to battle Arsenal to secure his signature.

Moreover, according to Fichajes, Klopp is determined to sign the Ex-Lazio playmaker to replace Mohamed Salah in case he failed to lure Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe is going to cost a lot even if he is available on a free transfer in the summer and a proven Premier League attacker like Neto could be a decent alternative.

As per the Spanish outlet, Klopp believes the Wolves star, who can play on either flank, would be the perfect successor to Salah. The African superstar is heavily linked with a move to Saudi League.

Neto has arguably been the best player for the Molineux outfit in the current campaign.

In all competitions, the £60m-rated winger has so far started 10 games and directly contributed in as many goals (9 assists and 1 goal).

The Seleccao attacker, who has earned five caps thus far, suffered a hamstring injury back in November that kept him out for almost two months.

He is now fully fit and featured (provided an assist) in the contest against Brentford in the FA Cup last week.

Neto is an absolute speed demon and has the ability to trouble defenders with raw pace and dribbling skills. Is he good enough to replace Salah? Should Liverpool bid £60m to secure his signing?