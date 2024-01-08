If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are clear to agree the signing of Kylian Mbappe, who has turned down a move to Real Madrid.

Reports in France have indicated that the Reds have been in consistent contact with and will hold talks soon to convince the player to move to Anfield.

According to The Times, Mbappe has rejected a move to the Los Blancos and is now open to joining a Premier League side.

The Spanish giants set a deadline of January 15 to agree a pre-contract with the Les Bleus star but he does not like the pressure and will make his decision when he wants.

The decision to snub the Santiago Bernabeu outfit have now put Liverpool in pole position to secure the signing of the 25-year-old superstar.

As per The Times, Mbappe is a confirmed admirer of Klopp’s style of play at Anfield. The German manager is himself a huge fan of the playmaker.

The Merseyisders may be in the clear but the real question is, can they really afford to complete the signing?

According to The Athletic, the former Monaco man earns a base salary of net £64.6million a year (75 million euros).

Liverpool will have to break their pay structure to have any chance of getting the Frenchman. In doing so, the may also end up breaking the dressing room harmony under Klopp.

It must be remembered that Klopp may have to replace Salah soon and Mbappe is just one of the very few players who are actually good enough to take the Egyptian’s place.

For the latest update on the transfer saga, watch this space.