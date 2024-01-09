Liverpool have no one in the squad who can effectively cover for Mohamed Salah on the right flank and they should use the January transfer window to lure a quality attacker.

The Reds have been linked with a number of playmakers and one of them is Brazilian international, Raphinha.

Back in November last year, Football Insider revealed the Merseysiders could swoop for the Samba star, who has been put up for sale by Barca and can be lured for around £50million.

In our view, Liverpool have to agree the £50million fee to secure the signing of Raphinha, who would be an ideal short/long term replacement of Salah.

The South American, who turned 27 last month, directly contributed in 14 goals in Barca’s La Liga winning campaign, however, this season, Xavi has mostly kept him on the bench.

His stats are still impressive as in 12 starts in all competitions thus far, the former Leeds United winger has scored 4 goals and provided 7 assists.

Raphinha proved his worth in the Premier League at Elland Road and consistently troubled defenders before leaving for Spain and he has the characteristics to strengthen Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

In all fairness, the Selecao winger is not better than Salah, not many are but even Diaz has not proved to be better than Mane as yet and we still have not adequately replaced Firmino, who was a rare gem.

However, Klopp has been able to find players who fit the system and on the flanks, he has preferred direct and pacy stars, who can dribble past opponents, score/create goals and in our opinion, Raphinha ticks all the boxes.

In your view, should Liverpool agree £50million fee to secure Raphinha in the winter transfer window?