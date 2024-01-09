Another day, another interesting story on the future of Kylian Mbappe, who may end up joining Liverpool from PSG.

As per today’s version of Mundo Deportivo (news image provided below), the headline states “Liverpool longs for Mbappe as a replacement for Mohamed Salah”.

News – Report – Klopp determined to sign £60m ex-Lazio player for Liverpool

The Merseysiders may have a real chance of beating Real Madrid in the race for the French international and Barca hope the Reds seal the signing.

MD claim the 25-year-old prefers to play on the left flank but at the Bernabeu, the position is occupied by Vinicius Jr.

On the other hand, if he plays in the No.9 role then between Bellingham, Rodrygo and Vini, “his leadership could be disputed” and he has already experienced the situation while playing with Messi and Neymar at PSG.

However, the famous Catalan news source have mentioned that at Liverpool, they are ready to offer Mbappe the “king’s throne”.

It is reported that if Salah ends up leaving, the Les Bleus star will be offered a starring role and FSG will do everything to turn him into an “idol and icon” at Anfield.

Mundo Deportivo state the Premier League is a much more attractive than the Spanish La Liga and this is the “hope that the Cules” (Barca) maintain that Liverpool will sign Mbappe as seeing him in Madrid will make them fear for a “very white five years”.

For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.