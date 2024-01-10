Liverpool are linked with a number of right wingers and the latest name in the lime light is that of Crysencio Summerville.

According to an exclusive story recently covered by Anfield Watch, Liverpool are preparing a move to sign the Dutch attacker from Leeds United.

News – Liverpool’s huge offer ready, Barca hope Reds seal signing – report

The news source have mentioned that the Reds have good connections with the agency of the 22-year-old playmaker.

Summerville is naturally a right winger but he has mainly excelled on the left flank in the current Championship campaign for the Whites.

So far, the young star has started 21 games in the league for the Elland Road outfit and directly contributed in 18 goals (12 goals and 6 assists).

Last season, in the Premier League, Summerville started 12 games, scored 4 goals and provided 2 assists for Leeds but could not save them from relegation.

Not to forget, the former Feyenoord winger scored a late late goal against Liverpool to hand current captain, Virgil van Dijk, his first and only league defeat at Anfield since he joined the club in 2018.

His current contract with Leeds United will expire in the summer of 2026 and as per TEAMtalk, he is valued at around £30m.

With Salah on national duty, Liverpool do need to reinforce the right flank, moreover, they must also prepare for the future as the Egyptian veteran is linked with a move away from the club.

In your view, should Liverpool bid £30m to sign Crysencio Summerville?