Liverpool are one of the main contenders to hire the services of Kylian Mbappe and today we have an interesting update coming from Italy.

As per today’s version of La Gazzetta Dello Sport (news image provided below), the Reds and Real Madrid have not reached any agreement with the Frenchman, who is yet to make his final decision.

The media outlet have mentioned that two years ago, Liverpool offered a club record fee worth 180 million euros (£155m) to sign Mbappe.

However, the ‘veto’ to keep him came from Doha in view of the World Cup in Qatar. Jurgen Klopp has still been intent on signing the playmaker and ‘has never lost sight of the situation’.

The Milan based news outlet have mentioned that in the meantime, proposals are arriving for the Les Bleus star and the decision could be made very soon.

Mbappe will study the offers calmly towards the end of the month and ‘every day could be the day of the announcement of farewell’.

However, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, is still hoping the world class star will end up signing yet another renewal to stay at the Parc de Princes.

The PSG president said:

“Mbappe is the best player in the world and PSG is the best team for him. Kylian has indicated to me a deadline that remains between us.”

“I’m calm, I have 200% confidence: he’s a good guy, he gave me his word and I believe in him. I’m not stressed, either financially or towards him. I have a plan and it includes Kylian.”

Recent reports in Spain (Mundo Deportivo) have indicated that Liverpool ready huge offer to sign the superstar forward.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds and will keep you updated.