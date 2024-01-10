Liverpool defeated Arsenal in the FA Cup at the weekend and tonight, the Reds will collide against Fulham at Anfield in the first leg of the League Cup.

Last month, the Merseysiders won an exciting contest against the Cottagers 4-3 in the Premier League. Who will come out on top tonight?

As far as the team news is concerned, we can expect Jurgen Klopp to make five changes to the squad that started vs the Gunners at the Emirates.

Lijnders has already confirmed that Kelleher is the first choice goalie for the Carabao Cup and we can expect him to start in place of Alisson.

Captain, Virgil van Dijk, was ill against Arsenal and he is all set to return to the starting XI and should partner Konate in the central defense.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold out injured, Bradley would likely get the nod to feature in the right back position.

Joe Gomez has been rock solid in the left back role and he should make his 200th appearance for Liverpool tonight.

In the midfield, Gravenberch could return in place of Mac Alister to partner Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott.

As far as the attack is concerned, Diogo Jota should make his first start since returning from injury. The Portuguese could replace Gakpo.

Liverpool 4-3-3 starting XI vs Fulham: Kelleher – Bradley, Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez – Gravenberch, Elliott, Jones – Jota, Nunez, Diaz.