Liverpool have been linked with a number of center halves this month and one of them is Ivory Coast international, Ousmane Diomande.

According to a recent story covered by The Daily Mail, the Reds are looking at options to reinforce the backline at Anfield.

In such a scenario, the British news source have mentioned that Liverpool are weighing up a move to sign Diomande from Sporting CP.

The 20-year-old has formed a rock solid central defensive partnership with Goncalo Inacio for the Lions, who are currently on top of the Primeira Liga table.

Apart from being strong at the back, he has also netted a goal and provided an assist in the league for Ruben Amorim’s team.

The African star still has more than three years left on his contract with the Portuguese giants and the deal contains a release clause of £68.7million (80 million euros).

Diomande is currently on national duty and we can expect him to start tomorrow night in the opening game of the African Cup of Nations between host Ivory Coast and Guinea-Bissau.

Liverpool have been brilliant in the defense this season but at the moment, four senior defenders in the form of Trent, Robbo, Tsimikas and Matip are out injured and the latter will be out of contract in the summer.

So, Klopp needs to reinforce the department for now and the future and Diomande is a quality player, who can serve the club in the long run.

In your view, should Liverpool bid £68.7million to sign Ousmane Diomande?