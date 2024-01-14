Liverpool made a huge offer of around £100million to sign Bruno Guimaraes in the summer transfer window but the bid was turned down by Newcastle United.

As per the latest reports going on in the media, the Reds can finally sign the Brazilian international as the Magpies are prepared to cash in on their prized asset.

According to yesterday’s version of O Jogo, NUFC urgently need to sell a player to meet FFP demands and Bruno Guimaraes is ‘chosen’ and could earn around £99million (115 million euros).

The Portuguese news source have mentioned that Paris Saint-Germain are in pole position to sign the Samba star, but Chelsea, Liverpool and Barcelona also want him.

AS have also covered the subject recently and stated the 26-year-old midfielder has a clause of £99million that can be met by the English clubs as well.

The Madrid based outlet reported that in the Premier League, Liverpool and Chelsea have been the most interested clubs.

Guimaraes is one of the best DMs in the PL and last season, he helped the Magpies maintain the best defensive record to earn Champions League qualification. Moreover, the South American regista directly contributed in 9 goals (4 goals and 5 assists).

Last night, he provided an assist and was impressive in the center of the park against champions, Man City, but the Sky Blues scored an injury time winner after he was subbed off.

Guimaraes is at the peak of his game and has the qualities to be the perfect replacement of Fabinho at Anfield.

This term, Endo is a proving to be a quality No.6 but the veteran is not a long term fix. In your view, should Liverpool splash the cash to finally sign Bruno Guimaraes?