Liverpool have been linked with Leny Yoro this month and the latest reports going on in the French media are interesting.

Earlier this month, Le10Sport exclusively revealed the Reds have formalized talks to sign the 18-year-old from Lille.

More recently, the news outlet have covered a story and stated that Liverpool and Man City are in a much more advanced position than Paris Saint-Germain to sign the youngster.

In 18 months, Yoro will be out of contract, still, Lille have slapped a huge price tag of £77.3million (90 million euros) on him.

His agent, Samir Khiat, talked about the contract situation of the central defender and stated:

“When you have this type of profile with these requests and these clubs which are interested in the players, that he is a year or two years older, it doesn’t change anything.”

“Even one year from the end of his contract, it will be a significant figure. He has a career ahead of him and maturity. He must be one of PSG’s targets.”

According to Telefoot (via AS), La Liga leaders, Real Madrid, Liverpool and PSG are bidding to lure the teenage sensation, who is called as the ‘New Varane”.

The media source claims the Los Blancos are in pole position to secure the signing of Yoro from the Ligue 1 club.

In the current campaign, he has started 16 games in the league so far, helped Lille keep 10 clean sheets and also scored 2 goals.

Yesterday, he featured for full 90 minutes in the 3-0 victory against FC Lorient. In your view, should Liverpool secure the signing of £77.3million-rated Leny Yoro?