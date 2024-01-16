Liverpool are searching for a new goal keeper as reports indicate Caoimhin Kelleher may have decided to leave the club.

According to a recent story published by The Mail, Klopp is targeting the signing of Sunderland shot stopper, Anthony Patterson, to replace the Irishman at Anfield.

News – Liverpool prepared to agree £30m fee, lowered salary for signing

The British media outlet have mentioned that Liverpool are prepared to agree a deal worth £20million to secure the exit of Kelleher.

The 25-year-old signed his last deal with the Reds back in 2021, which will expire in 2026 and he takes home a salary of around £32,000 a week.

However, all these years, the 10-capped international has mainly warmed the bench behind Alisson Becker and the story has been the same even this season.

Kelleher has only started two games in the Premier League this term when the Brazilian was out injured, on the other hand, he has started every game in the League Cup and the Europa League.

As per The Mail, Scottish giants, Celtic, who are managed by former Liverpool coach, Brendan Rodgers, are interested in luring the goalie from the Merseysiders.

Anthony Patterson has made over 100 senior appearances for Sunderland, so, he has ample experience to reinforce the goalkeeping department at Anfield.

This season, the 23-year-old has featured in 27 games in the Championship for the Black Cats, conceded 30 goals and kept 8 clean sheets.

According to a story covered by The Chronicle today, it would take a fee of £10million to sign the English goalie, whose contract at Tyneside will expire in 2028.

In your view, should Klopp sign Patterson to replace Kelleher at Liverpool?