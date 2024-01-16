Liverpool have been interested in Brazilian international and Aston Villa star, Douglas Luiz, for quite some time and the latest reports are intriguing.

Last summer, the Reds held internal talks to hire the services of the South American, who has been brilliant at Villa Park.

News – Man Utd ready red hot bid for £103m star Liverpool are willing to sign – Report

Now, reports indicate that the Reds have moved in the race to finally sign the midfielder, who is a wanted player in the market.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are plotting a move to beat long term admirers, Arsenal, to the signing of Luiz.

The news source have mentioned that even Spanish champions, Barcelona, are ready to enter the battle to secure the 25-year-old.

Douglas Luiz is a versatile talent, who has proved to be a solid DM and a creative CM in the Premier League, especially under the guidance of Unai Emery.

Last season, the Samba star netted six goals and provided as many assists in the league.

As far as the current campaign is concerned, in 26 starts for the Birmingham club in all competitions, so far, he has directly contributed in thirteen goals.

His top form is one of the main reasons Aston Villa sit third in the Premier League table, only two points behind leaders, Liverpool.

The 10-capped midfielder’s current contract will expire in the summer of 2026 and as per Dean Jones, it would take a fee of at least £70m to lure him.

In your view, should Liverpool offer £70m to finally sign Douglas Luiz?