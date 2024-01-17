Liverpool are interested in signing Swedish and Hacken playmaker, Momodou Lamin Sonko, and the player has himself opened about his next move.

Goteborgs-Posten have an interview with the winger published in today’s version of their newspaper (news image provided below) and there are some interesting details.

News – Liverpool move in to finally sign £70m star after holding talks in summer – Report

GP have mentioned that there is ‘enormous’ interest from Liverpool and Barcelona while Hacken look to extend his contract which is due to expire next year.

Sonko has made it clear that he is ready for the next step in his career. The youngster stated:

“If the right offer comes, the right club and environment, I feel ready. But right now with the new coach “Paco” it feels good.”

The 18-year-old winger has confirmed that some reports linking him with clubs are true and some are false but his agents are responsible to deal with them.

Regarding the interest from Liverpool and Barca, he commented:

“I have some Liverpool fans and some Barca fans who would like me to go to the club they support.”

“It’s a bit funny sometimes, but then you get a lot written about you and people want you to come to a certain club. It was fun at first, but then it can become too much too.”

Last season, Sonko, who can play on either flank, made 29 appearances for the Swedish side, scored 10 goals and provided 7 assists.

In the current campaign, so far, he has started four games for Hacken in all competitions and directly contributed in 5 goals (4 goals and 1 assist).

In your view, should Liverpool move to sign Momodou Sonko?